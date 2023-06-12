LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network, live from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. The music hits and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley to a pop. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

Adam Pearce is in the ring with something to reveal. Ripley hits the ring and Pearce presents her with the new WWE Women’s World Title. A “Mami!” chant breaks out. Ripley raises the title up to a pop. Dominik Mysterio runs down to celebrate with Ripley and the cheers turn to boos.

Ripley calls on Dominik to tell everyone how amazing she is but he’s drowned with boos. Dominik says this is disrespectful. The music interrupts and out comes Cody Rhodes to a big pop. Cody praises Ripley and says he has all the respect in the world for her. Cody shows us how Dominik slapped him last week.

Cody brings up Brock Lesnar and says he doesn’t have the balls to face him, but what about Dominik… at Money In the Bank? Dominik says he’s not afraid of anyone in the world and he embarrassed Cody in this ring just like he would anyone else. Fans boo and chant “you suck!” now. Cody gets fans to repeat the chant.

Ripley goes to brag about Dom but The Miz tries for a sneak attack from behind but Cody rocks him. Cody kicks Miz out of the ring but Dominik hits him with a cheap shop. Dominik and Rhea laugh as they back up the ramp, and Ripley seemingly accepts Cody’s challenge. Miz and Cody stare each other down with Miz on the floor as we go to commercial.

Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

Back from the break and they go at it. Cody Rhodes, with his cast on, nails an early dropkick to The Miz. Cody keeps control and delivers another big kick.

Cody works Miz over at ringside, then brings him in for an aggressive Dragon Screw leg whip. Fans chant for Cody as he focuses on Miz’s knee now. Cody charges into the corner but Miz sends him to the floor.

Miz keeps control at ringside, sending Cody face-first into the steel ring steps, then the announce table. Miz brings it back in with a stiff DDT. Miz with chops and shots to Cody’s hurt arm using the ropes. Cody fights back and hits a suplex. They end back up on the floor but Cody gets sent into the ring post, then the steel steps again. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Miz hits the big corner clothesline. Miz ends up on the top but Cody takes him down and mounts big offense. Cody plants Miz and yells in his face. Cody with the Disaster Kick for a close 2 count.

Miz counters and looks for the Figure Four but it’s blocked. They tangle and the Skull Crushing Finale is blocked but Miz delivers It Kicks. More back and forth now. Miz with a big DDT for two. They go on and the Skull Crushing Finale is blocked. Cody then hits a Cody Cutter to a big pop. He comes right back with the Cross Rhodes for the pin to win.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

– After the match, the music hits as Cody celebrates with fans.

– The announcers hype tonight’s show.

– Becky Lynch is walking backstage. She stops and has a brief chat with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, then sees Chad Gable and Otis teaching moves to Maxxine Dupri.

Becky Lynch vs. Chelsea Green

We go back to the ring and out comes Becky Lynch as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Lynch looks up at the Money In the Bank briefcases as we see how she qualified by defeating Sonya Deville last week. Lynch takes the mic and talks about how she’s never won Money In the Bank, but she feels good about this year. She says the most powerful person isn’t the champion, it’s the one who has power to scare the champion, and who better than the Money In the Bank winner? She goes on about liking power and then she brings up WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and how she needed help from Zoey Stark. The music interrupts and out comes Stark to the stage.

Stark says Lynch will never beat her or Trish, and she can add that to her list of failures. Lynch says she learns from her failures, and that’s what makes her great. They have words and Lynch knows Stark has in-ring skills but she has no personality. Stark asks if Lynch owns a mirror because she has no personality. Stark goes on about how Lynch got famous by having her face broken, and she’s desperately holding on to that fame. Stark promises to make Lynch famous at Money In the Bank, but Lynch says they can fight tonight. The music interrupts and out comes Chelsea Green with Sonya Deville. Stark goes to leave but they want her to come to ringside while they make excuses for last week’s qualifier loss by Deville. Lynch ends up calling Green to the ring for a fight, then she tells Stark to take a seat to watch and find out why Lynch is famous.

The bell rings and Lynch takes control with a dropkick. They go to the corner and Lynch sends Green to the floor. Lynch yells up at Stark, who is on the stage, as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Green grounds Lynch with a headlock while Stark watches from up on a ladder. Green works Lynch around and sends her face-first into the bottom turnbuckle.

Green poses to boos now. Green with more strikes. She takes Lynch up top but Lynch knocks her back and hits a missile dropkick. Lynch sends Green out and nails an elbow off the apron. Lynch launches her into the barrier a few times.

Green ends up nailing a stiff enziguri and sending her into the turnbuckles. Lynch shoves Green away and Green rolls her up for 2, but Lynch applies the Dis-Arm-Her for the submission win.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– After the match, Lynch stands tall to celebrate as the music hits. She points up at the MITB briefcases while taunting Stark.

– We see how WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins retained over Damian Priest in last week’s main event, then faced off with Finn Balor.

– The Judgment Day is walking backstage. Finn Balor seems bothered or distant as the others chat, mainly about Dominik Mysterio vs. Cody Rhodes at Money In the Bank. WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley asks Balor if he’s OK. Balor says he has a lot on his mind. Damian Priest says he will make sure he qualifies for Money In the Bank when he beats Matt Riddle tonight. Priest says he wants to go out alone tonight.

Money In the Bank Qualifier: Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest

We go back to the ring and out comes Matt Riddle for the final Men’s MITB qualifier. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Damian Priest by himself as Samantha Irvin does the introduction. The bell rings and they go at it. Priest controls early on but Riddle applies a hold.

Riddle ends up on Priest’s back with a Sleeper but it’s broken. The back & forth continues with strikes but Riddle’s are doing nothing. Priest goes on and knocks Riddle to the floor. Riddle brings it back in and mounts Priest in the corner now. Riddle with more offense until Pries slams him with a Flatliner, then beats him down in the corner.

Priest with a big backbreaker now. Priest covers for 2. Riddle unloads with strikes and hits the overhead kick. Riddle goes on and hits a Bro-ton. Priest is sent back to the floor, which allows Riddle to springboard back to drop Priest on the floor. Riddle brings it back in with a German suplex for 2. They trade big strikes now. Priest stuns Riddle and hits a big Broken Arrow but they’re both down as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Priest fights out of two submissions, then fights up and nails a lariat. Priest smashes Riddle in the corner, but then leaps into a submission on the ropes. Priest levels Riddle with a big forearm as he tries to springboard in, then drops him with a Headlock Driver for 2.

Riddle blocks the South of Heaven chokeslam. Riddle goes to the top for a Floating Bro but Priest shoves him. Priest climbs up for a big move but Priest fights and he has to re-group. Riddle with a Fisherman’s superplex but Priest somehow kicks out. Riddle climbs back up but still can’t hit he Floating Bro. Priest catches Riddle in the corner and nails the Razor’s Edge for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the match, the music hits and Priest stands tall. The music hits and out comes Ludwig Kaiser and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Priest walks past Imperium and tells them to pick Riddle’s bones. Riddle is double teamed and destroyed now. Kaiser stands over Riddle talking trash while GUNTHER poses with the title over Riddle. The Imperium music starts up.

– We see what happened earlier with Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio. Cody is backstage with Cathy Kelley now, and she asks what he thinks about the match with Dominik being official now. He says he doesn’t think Dominik would have accepted the match on his own, and The Judgment Day is just setting up Dominik to get hurt. Cody goes on about how Brock Lesnar won’t show up and Dominik won’t go away, and how everyone has their eyes on him after his loss to Roman Reigns. Cody is focused on finishing the story, and won’t let Dominik or Brock knock him off his path. He wishes good luck to Dominik.

– Back from the break and we get a video on WWE and the Special Olympics.

– Byron Saxton is backstage with Natalya now, asking about recent changes in her. Natalya says never being the same is a good thing as being her has gotten her nowhere. Natalya says maybe she doesn’t know how to be herself. She walks off a bit emotional.

– Saxton stops Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn backstage now, and asks about Owens’ loss to GUNTHER last week. Owens says he came close to beating the seemingly unbeatable. They mention payback. GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser walk up. Kaiser taunts Owens and says payback is what happened to Matt Riddle last week. Sami wonders where “baldy” is and says it took three of you to beat Owens last week. The back & forth continues until Kaiser challenges them to defend the titles tonight if they’re so confident. Adam Pearce walks up. Owens snaps a bit and starts ranting, and the champs seemingly agree to defend. Owens storms off and Sami follows after taunting Imperium. GUNTHER tells Pearce to make it a title match and Pearce says he will have to think about it. Imperium walks off.

– We see what happened with The Bloodline on SmackDown.

Ricochet vs. Bronson Reed