Drew McIntyre updates

A new report from PWInsider notes that there has been a push within WWE creative to get Drew McIntyre back into the storyline mix by Money In the Bank Weekend in London, which makes sense given his status as one of the WWE’s top European stars.

There were meetings held last week to discuss pitches for McIntyre’s return, but there’s no word yet on if they have booked his return. There’s been no update on McIntyre signing a new WWE deal, but it’s believed that until McIntyre and WWE come to an agreement on how he will be used moving forward, he will not be back.

We’ve noted how McIntyre’s current WWE deal expires in early 2024. This new report adds that a significant issue in the current contract talks between the two sides has to do with how McIntyre will be used creatively, particularly how meaningful his storylines will be. It’s believed that with less than a year left on his deal, McIntyre does not want to be aimlessly floating around the storylines when he has already proven, during the COVID-19 pandemic, how important he can be to the overall company, and not just as an in-ring competitor, but as an overall ambassador to the WWE brand.