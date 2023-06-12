Chris Jericho not interested in match with Sting

Jun 12, 2023 - by James Walsh

Chris Jericho has shot down the notion of a potential match with Sting in AEW, saying he isn’t interested. The AEW star has been open in the past about how he’s not interested in making his AEW run a nostalgia tour, and he doubled down in a Q&A on Twitter.

Jericho was asked about facing Sting and said, “It’ll never happen. Not interested.” He also mentioned that Randy Savage would have been a dream match for him, saying that he wished he could have worked with Savage who was “One of my heroes for sure.”

