BJ Whitmer arrested, fired by AEW
Former ROH Tag Team Champion and AEW Producer BJ Whitmer has been arrested for Burglary and Strangulation.
Whitmer was arrested on the evening of June 4 by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department in Boone County, Kentucky.
Whitmer has been charged with strangulation in the first degree and burglary in the second degree.
The First Degree offense covers situations where one person chokes another and causes an injury in the process. Burglary in the second degree refers to non-residential burglaries.
A bond amount of $25,000 was set with Whitmer bound to a Grand Jury. He was released on June 12, 2023.
B.J. Whitmer has been terminated following his arrest on domestic violence charges. While talent and staff are ultimately responsible for their own personal actions, this behavior is intolerable within AEW. AEW has reached out to offer support to those impacted by his behavior.
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 13, 2023