BJ Whitmer arrested, fired by AEW

Former ROH Tag Team Champion and AEW Producer BJ Whitmer has been arrested for Burglary and Strangulation.

Whitmer was arrested on the evening of June 4 by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department in Boone County, Kentucky.

Whitmer has been charged with strangulation in the first degree and burglary in the second degree.

The First Degree offense covers situations where one person chokes another and causes an injury in the process. Burglary in the second degree refers to non-residential burglaries.

A bond amount of $25,000 was set with Whitmer bound to a Grand Jury. He was released on June 12, 2023.