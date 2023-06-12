AEW Collision to air on FITE+

Saturday’s AEW Collision premiere will air live for fans in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and other select intentional markets.

FITE announced today that live Collision airings will be a part of their AEW+ subscription package, which already includes Dynamite and Rampage, plus old episodes of Dark and Dark: Elevation.

However, Collision will only air on FITE+ in countries that do not have other TV or streaming deals for the show, which includes the 42 markets covered by DAZN’s deal with AEW. Collision will also not air on FITE in the United States as the show will air live on TNT. It will also not be available on FITE+ in Canada as the show will air live on the TSN+ app.

Collision will air live from the United Center in Chicago, with CM Punk returning to team with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in the main event.

BREAKING NEWS 🚨#AEWCollision will stream LIVE on #AEWPlus THIS SATURDAY featuring the main event of Samoa Joe, Juice Robinson & Jay White as they face CM Punk + FTR in trios action ➡️ https://t.co/tjG9V6IMvX Available in select International territories on #FITE pic.twitter.com/Sq9bQfmAIz — FITE (@FiteTV) June 12, 2023