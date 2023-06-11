XFL loses millions, plus notes on Julia Hart, Kris Statlander, and Maki Itoh

– Sports Illustrated has reported that this version of the XFL under The Rock’s first year ownership has lost a staggering $60 million.

– TBS Champion Kris Statlander recently stated:

“If I get the chance to wrestle Saraya at Wembley (All In), I think that would be an amazing thing. I would love to absolutely do that. That’s a lot of pressure, you know. She’s the hometown hero, but I’m the champion.”

– During a recent interview with Taylor Wilde for her Wilde On podcast, AEW star Julia Hart discussed leaving Minnesota and moving to Georgia to begin training at the Nightmare Factory. This later led to her being booked with The Varsity Blonds as their valet. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“So there was nothing in Minnesota for wrestling, and then I saw I think it was an ad for the Nightmare Factory that said apply now. I was like, ‘I think I’ll just try it.’ I wrote like a fricking essay and then two weeks later, I think it was the day after my birthday, QT’s wife texted me and [asked] if I was still interested. I was like ‘Oh my gosh,’ I remember I ran outside and told my parents I was moving to Georgia. A month later, I moved to Georgia and I started training and then three months after the camp, Cody asked me to come to AEW. The Varsity Blonds saw me and were like, ‘Oh my god, she fits our gimmick’ and that was it.”

– Maki Itoh talked about her time in the US. She hasn’t been able to make any friends because she’s too shy and doesn’t go out and that it hasn’t helped her better her English. However, she says she has the longest line at GCW shows and that she teams with Nick Gage. She saw Gage use pizza cutters, so she decided to start slicing heads with pizza cutters.

Itoh says it’s fun to do, it’s valuable experience and that while she has no friends in the US, at least she can cut heads with pizza cutters.