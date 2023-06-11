Two cage matches headline Stardom’s June 25th PPV

Jun 11, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Stardom have announced that on June 25th at Stardom in Sunshine it will be Baribari Bombers defending the Artist of Stardom Championship against STARS members Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Koguma in a Steel Cage Match.

There will be a second Steel Cage Match on the show and will have Oedo Tai vs Queen’s Quest. They made sure to let you know that on June 25th, this event is the only place where you can see the wrestlers of Stardom.

