Sabu says Jericho reached out to him about appearing in AEW

During a recent virtual signing with Golden Ring Collectibles, former ECW and WWE Superstar Sabu discussed his recent AEW appearances, including serving as the special guest enforcer for Adam Cole at AEW Double or Nothing 2023 last weekend in Las Vegas. According to Sabu, Chris Jericho was the one who reached out to him about appearing in AEW. he stated the following:

“About a week before I did the first appearance, the Wednesday before the Wednesday I did the Dynamite appearance, Chris Jericho called me. We chatted a little bit and then he called me back and said, ‘Hey, I got an idea.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ The he called me on the phone and said, ‘I got an idea. Adam Cole, me, you know, boom, boom, boom.’ He goes, ‘We’ll bring you out as a surprise. Would you want to do it?’ I go, ‘Yeah.’”