Notes on Kurt Angle and Thunder Rosa

– During the latest “Ask Kurt Anything” episode of “The Kurt Angle Show,” Angle was asked by a fan who his favorite non-WWE wrestler is today.

“That’s easy, Kenny Omega,” Angle said. “I might have to make him my girlfriend. I love Bryan Danielson, but you know what, Bryan Danielson has been part of WWE.”

– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa commented on the mixed reaction to CM Punk’s AEW return…

“It can go either way, you know? Because I think you can add a lot of fuel to the fire. I think he could go either way, babyface or heel. I feel like the fans, no matter what, some of them are extremely upset and like, offended that he’s coming back and some of them are just happy to see him again on TV. It’s gonna be polarizing. People love to love Punk, and people love to hate Punk.”

(quote source: WrestlingInc.com)