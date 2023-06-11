More tickets released for All In at Wembley Stadium

AEW have released additional floor tickets to All In at Wembley Stadium after production holds have been figured out.

Almost the full stadium is now on sale although there are many rows in Section 500 which have not opened up yet but will be opened if the remaining tickets sell out on Ticketmaster.

All In is around 600 tickets shy of 66,000 tickets out and a gate of over $8 million at the moment, with no matches announced.

This will be AEW’s most-attended show ever and will have the biggest gate for the company. All In has already broken the record for the biggest gate in the United Kingdom in pro wrestling history, surpassing any WWE show, including Clash at the Castle.