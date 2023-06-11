Mercedes Mone and Charlotte Flair notes

– Sports Illustrated ran a story indicating that Mercedes Moné and AEW had been in talks. In addition, Fightful Select learned there had actually been an inquiry about the possibility of her appearing on an AEW show, going as far back as January. That show, of course, was Forbidden Door.

– During his podcast, Kurt Angle commented on the best women’s wrestlers in the business right now…

“She’s (Mercedes Mone) a good one to pick. That would be my favorite female (outside of WWE). Listen, I love Charlotte Flair. I think she’s the best of all time. I actually think she’s the best wrestler in the world overall, I really do.

I think Charlotte Flair has had more consistent five-star matches than any other person. She is really, really good. But Sasha Banks, Mercedes, she’s awesome too.”

