Lesnar vs. Rhodes match updated, Bianca Belair looks back on RAW Women’s title run

– As previously noted, Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar is reportedly scheduled to be “one of the main events” for the 2023 WWE Summerslam PLE.

In regards to Cody’s status for the Money in the Bank PLE, he is currently not a participant for the men’s ladder match. Twitter account Boozer aka Better Wrestling Experience #BWE, which has been leaking plans for WWE television in recent weeks, wrote that Cody could end up facing Dominik Mysterio at MITB.

BWE noted that two paths are being discussed for Cody vs. Dominik until Lesnar makes his return to WWE television. One path is a “mixed match” as Brandi Rhodes recently teased the idea of getting physically involved with Rhea Ripley. Another path is Cody teaming up with Seth Rollins in a “temporary alliance” to face Judgment Day. Rollins is expected to face Finn Balor at MITB.

– Last week’s WWE SmackDown saw Asuka hand over the RAW Women’s Title, then she was presented with the new WWE Women’s Title, which will carry on the same lineage.

Bianca Belair, who dropped the strap to Asuka at WWE Night of Champions last month, took to Twitter today to look back on her run as red brand champion.

“That RAW Women’s Title means SO much to me. The journey was full of blood, sweat, tears, black eyes/stitches, hardwork/grind, sacrifice, exhaustion, but MOSTLY PRIDE & JOY that led me to be the Longest Reigning RAW Women’s Champion. I am so grateful to be a part of this history!,” she wrote.

The USA Network responded to Belair’s tweet and wrote, “Thank you for being our champion and making history.”

Belair, a SmackDown Superstar, is still chasing the title on the blue brand. On Friday’s SmackDown, Adam Pearce told her she has a rematch coming soon, but apparently not before Charlotte Flair’s title shot on the June 30 SmackDown.