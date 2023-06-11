During a recent appearance on Josh Nason’s Punch Out, AEW wrestler The Butcher of The Butcher and The Blade shared an injury update on The Bunny after she suffered a broken orbital bone. He stated the following on The Bunnny (via Fightful):

“[The Bunny] hurt her orbital. She broke her orbital. She’s doing really good. I’m sure she’s going to be back soon. That’s the thing is when something like that — I think she came from an injury, too. So she was injured for a bit, then had a couple of matches and got injured. That’s gotta crush your confidence. The good thing is, since she’s been gone, we’ve been kind of building this new little faction thing. So when she comes back, it’ll be awesome.”