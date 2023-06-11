Gender reveal for Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo

Jun 11, 2023 - by James Walsh

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo are having a baby girl.

As we’ve noted, the couple announced their first pregnancy during the recent AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. The couple later spoke on concerns they had with fans possibly booing the announcement.

In an update, Guevara and Melo uploaded a gender reveal video to social media today, and it was announced that they are having a baby girl.

Guevara and Melo are naming their daughter Luna Melo Guevara.

The video was filmed on Friday, which was also Melo’s 28th birthday. You can see the full video below, along with related tweets and photos:

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Allie Recks

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal