Current WWE Board of Directors reelected following annual meeting of stockholders

All current eight members of the WWE Board of Directors were reelected following the WWE annual meeting of stockholders.

The eight members are Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, Paul Levesque, George Barrios, Steve Koonin, Michelle McKenna, Steve Pamon, and Michelle Wilson.

All of them will serve on the board until the next annual meeting in 2024, although that will change once the merger with Endeavor is approved by the Department of Justice. The board of directors of the new TKO Group Holdings will consist of five members appointed by WWE and six appointed by Endeavor.