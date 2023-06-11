Asuka responds to critics of her new title belt

Jun 11, 2023 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: WWE

In a recent Twitter post, WWE Women’s Champion Asuka shared her opinion of the criticism levied against the new design of her title belt. In reaction to those who took issue with the new appearance, she stated:

I would like to see the fashion sense of the person who says that my belt design is terrible 🫵🤪
If they have bad fashion sense, I despise them 💩

You can see her original social media post below.

