Notes on Miro, Cheeseburger, and Yuka Sakazaki

Jun 10, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Yuka Sakazaki had a medical check for a recent neck injury and was recommended to get immediate rest and medical attention.

The Magical Sugar Rabbits have vacated the TJPW Princess Tag Titles. Her match against Nyla Rose for Summer Sun Princess on July 8th is also cancelled.

– ROH’s Cheeseburger has some good advice for young wrestlers…

Miro will be a part of the Collision premiere episode on June 17th.

