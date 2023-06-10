Notes on Miro, Cheeseburger, and Yuka Sakazaki

– Yuka Sakazaki had a medical check for a recent neck injury and was recommended to get immediate rest and medical attention.

The Magical Sugar Rabbits have vacated the TJPW Princess Tag Titles. Her match against Nyla Rose for Summer Sun Princess on July 8th is also cancelled.

– ROH’s Cheeseburger has some good advice for young wrestlers…

General Advice to Young Wrestlers: Have someone at a show film your match on your phone and upload them private/unlisted to your own YouTube channel so you have a copy. There’s been so many matches I’ve had that were either not filmed or filmed and the footage is non existent. — 🍔 Mr. CheeseBurger 🍔 (@CheeseburgerROH) June 9, 2023

– Miro will be a part of the Collision premiere episode on June 17th.