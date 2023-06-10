Money in the Bank notes

Four more Superstars qualified for Money In the Bank on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. SmackDown saw Bayley defeat Mia Yim to qualify for the Women’s MITB Ladder Match, while IYO SKY defeated Shotzi to earn her spot. In qualifiers for the Men’s MITB Ladder Match, Butch defeated Baron Corbin to advance, while Santos Escobar defeated Mustafa Ali.

WWE has announced Damian Priest vs. Matt Riddle in a MITB qualifier on Monday’s RAW.

There are now 5 female Superstars confirmed for Money In the Bank – SKY, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, and Zelina Vega. There are also 5 male Superstars confirmed for Money In the Bank – Butch, Escobar, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, and LA Knight. It’s believed that both matches will have 6 competitors each. This means Riddle vs. Priest on Monday’s RAW will be the final qualifier for the Men’s MITB Ladder Match. There’s no word yet on the final qualifier for the Women’s MITB Ladder Match.