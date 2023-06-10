Dark Side of the Ring S4 E2 rating
The second episode of season four of Dark Side of the Ring, with Magnum TA as the subject, drew 155,000 viewers, up 8,000 viewers from the season premiere. The show drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demo, down 0.01 from last week and was #104 on the top 150 cable chart for the night.
How to recreate a terrifying car wreck with household items…
Behind-the-scenes with director @AndyAppelle on last night’s Magnum T.A. episode and embracing the DIY spirit of our ‘80s movie inspirations. pic.twitter.com/ajCNlQdJXf
— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 7, 2023