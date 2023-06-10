Dark Side of the Ring S4 E2 rating

The second episode of season four of Dark Side of the Ring, with Magnum TA as the subject, drew 155,000 viewers, up 8,000 viewers from the season premiere. The show drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demo, down 0.01 from last week and was #104 on the top 150 cable chart for the night.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)