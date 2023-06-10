Chris Sabin wins Impact X Division championship

Chris Sabin is your new Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion. Tonight’s Impact Against All Odds pay-per-view saw Sabin defeat Trey Miguel to capture the X-Division Title. The finish saw Sabin get the pin after a Cradle Shock, despite Miguel spraying his eyes with paint. This was a rematch from their Under Siege bout last month, which saw Miguel use the spray-paint to retain.

This is Sabin’s ninth reign with the title. He has held the record for most X-Division Title reigns since passing the 6 reigns owned by AJ Styles, Jay Lethal and Austin Aries. Miguel began his second reign back at Impact Over Drive on November 18, 2022, by defeating Black Taurus in tournament finals to capture the vacant title. Miguel held the strap for 202 recognized days.