Alex Shelley wins Impact world championship, Nick Aldis to challenge at Slammiversary

Alex Shelley is your new Impact Wrestling World Champion. The main event of tonight’s Impact Against All Odds pay-per-view saw Shelley defeat Steve Maclin to capture the Impact World Title. Shelley won the match clean with his Shellshock finisher. After the match, Shelley celebrated with partner Chris Sabin, who captured the X-Division Title earlier in the night.

This is Shelley’s first reign with the title. Maclin began his first reign on April 16 by defeating Kushida to win the vacant title at Rebellion. Maclin held the strap for 53 recognized days.

Shelley will defend the Impact World Title against new #1 contender Nick Aldis at Slammiversary on Saturday, July 15 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Aldis became the new #1 contender by winning the inaugural 8-4-1 Match at Against All Odds. The first phase of the match saw Aldis, Heath, Jonathan Gresham and Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray win an eight-man tag team bout over PCO, Moose, Mike Bailey and Rich Swann. The second phase saw Aldis win a Fatal 4 Way over Ray, Heath and Gresham.

