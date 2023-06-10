AEW News and Notes

– Toni Storm will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Skye Blue this Wednesday night on AEW “Dynamite” from Washington DC on TBS.

– Bryan Danielson has become more important of late in AEW creative. He was described as someone who adds good input into any booking conversation, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Also, when he’s in the room, he pushes Tony Khan to think harder and improves his thinking, like he adds more enthusiasm to Khan.

– RUSH has quit AAA effective immediately. Hypothetically this would free him up to be booked at Forbidden Door since he wouldn’t be caught in the AAA/CMLL drama.

– Fightful Select has not heard anything as far as an update on the current status of Serena Deeb in AEW. She has not been backstage or talked about and there have been no creative plans involving her in a while. Deeb last wrestled on the 10/18/22 “Dark: Elevation.”