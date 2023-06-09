Notes on John Cena and Excalibur

– During a recent virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest, Jim Ross answered a number of questions. Regarding wrestling broadcasters he thinks don’t get enough credit, Jim Ross stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “Excalibur should be considered. He ain’t been around that long.” He added, “Kevin Kelly does pretty well.” Also, Ross was asked about the broadcast commentary team for the upcoming new AEW show, Collision, to which JR responded, “No clue.”

AEW Collision will debut on June 17 in Chicago at the United Center. AEW has not yet announced the broadcast team.

– While appearing on Rick Rubin’s Tetragrammaton podcast, Paul Heyman talked about the 650+ Make-A-Wish visits that John Cena has done over the years…

“I don’t have the words to convey the admiration I have for John Cena as a human being. There had to come a point in time where Vince [McMahon] had to sit down with John and say, ‘You need to let me go public with these Make-A Wish visits. You have to. You know you’re hurting Make-A-Wish by not allowing me to do that because if people understood how much of your time you give to Make-a-Wish and to these kids, they’ll be inclined to contribute. They’ll be inclined to get involved. You will help them if you allow this’, because Cena never wanted to exploit it. He never wanted publicity for it. He never wanted recognition for it. He wanted to just do it. That’s a hero.”

