Event rescheduled due to the debut of AEW Collision

Due to the debut of AEW Collision next Saturday, June 17th the Six Flags Great Adventure show in Jackson, NJ is being rescheduled. This is a Six Flags and Northeast Wrestling decision.

A number of the headliners for the event The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn, etc. have either been pulled from the show or told that they are likely to be pulled next week to appear on the AEW event.

The replacement date chosen by Six Flags is Sunday, August 13th. Already confirmed for the 13th of August are The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn, Willow Nightingale and NZO. We are working on confirming the other superstars advertised for June 17th along with adding other great stars to add to the event.

We understand AEW’s position and their new live television program and are very thankful to be able to work with them and their contracted superstars.

Six Flags Great Adventure and Northeast Wrestling are committed to give the fans the superstars advertised and give the fans and their families their very best experience.

Thank you for your understanding. If you have any questions please email us at newwrestling@yahoo.com