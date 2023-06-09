Collision to air in Canada and United Kingdom

Collision will be airing in Canada and the United Kingdom, with TSN and ITV4 picking up the show.

In Canada, it will stream live every week on TSN+ but will not air on regular television as of yet. Dynamite remains the only AEW show to air in the country as not even Rampage is on TV.

Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, the show will air on regular TV on ITV4 but the show is slated to air on a few days delay, with the premiere episode airing on Wednesday, June 21 at 9PM local time. Collision will be shown every Wednesday thereafter.

None of the AEW shows air live on ITV in the UK, with Dynamite airing on Fridays and Rampage on Tuesdays.