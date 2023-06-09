Against All Odds 2023 live on Impact Plus tonight

Live tonight from the Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds in Columbus, Ohio, Impact Wrestling presents Against All Odds exclusively on the Impact Plus streaming service. The full card is as follows:

Steve Maclin vs Alex Shelley for the Impact World title; Trey Miguel vs Chris Sabin for the Impact X Division title; Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs Jason Hotch and John Skyler for the Impact World Tag Team titles; Joe Hendry vs Dirty Dango for the Impact Digital Media title; Deaner, Kon, and Angels vs Sami Callihan, Jake Crist, and Madman Fulton in an Ohio Street Fight; Trinity and Deonna Purrazzo vs Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans; Eddie Edwards vs Frankie Kazarian; Killer Kelly vs Masha Slamovich in a dog collar match; and Bully Ray, Jonathan Gresham, Heath, and Nick Aldis vs. Mike Bailey, Moose, PCO, and Rich Swann in an 8-4-1 match to determine the #1 contender to the Impact World title.

GERWECK.NET will be providing live coverage on tonight’s Against All Odds PPV. Please join us for coverage.