6/9/23 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

—

Match #1 – Trios Tag Team Match: Bandido and The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Big Bill, Ethan Page, and Lee Moriarty

Fenix and Page start the match, and Fenix drops him with a hurricanrana. Page comes back with one of his own, but Fenix gets a roll-up for a two count. Fenix delivers a dropkick, but Moriarty tags in. Bandido tags in, as well, and he and Moriarty exchange chops. Bandido delivers a kick to the face and drops Moriarty with a corkscrew cross-body. Penta and Bill tag in and Bill delivers a few back elbows. Penta comes back with a thrust kick, and then delivers a few kicks to the legs. Penta comes off the ropes, but Bill catches him. Bandido and Fenix double superkick Bill and send Page and Moriarty to the floor. Bill gets sent to the floor and Penta goes for a dive, but Bill catches him with a right hand to counter. Page delivers a shot to Fenix as Bill slams Penta into the barricade. Moriarty drops Bandido and goes after Fenix on the ramp. Bill slams Penta into the ring post and gets him back into the ring. Bill delivers a few right hands and chokes him in the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Bandido tags in and delivers a few shots to Bill. Bill throws Bandido into the corner and kicks him in the face. Page tags in, and then he, Bill, and Moriarty triple-team Bandido. Page delivers a power slam and goes for the cover, but Bandido kicks out. Page goes for the Ego’s Edge, but Bandido gets free and delivers an enzuigiri. Fenix tags in and takes Page and Moriarty out, and then runs the ropes. Bill catches him, but Fenix and Penta deliver a series of kicks to Bill. Bandido drops Moriarty with a dive on the outside, and then Penta slams Page down in the ring. Penta goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Penta delivers a thrust kick to Page, and then Fenix delivers a kick as well. Bandido dropkicks Bill into the corner, and then Moriarty drops Bandido with a shot. Fenix drops Moriarty with a cutter, and then Fenix and Penta drop Moriarty with the Fear Factor on the apron.

Page counters Bandido and gets his boots up. Page goes for the Ego’s Edge, but Matt Hardy interrupts. Jeff Hardy and Brother Zay are with him, and they tell Page to extend his gifts, and Page pulls up the Hardy arm bands. Bandido delivers the 21 Plex to Page during the distraction and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Bandido and The Lucha Brothers

—

A new edition of QTV airs. They all talk about Collision and what they are going to do on the show. Aaron Solo and Harley Cameron argue about an announcement, and then QT Marshall says they can send Powerhouse Hobbs out tonight to show everyone what he will do on Collision.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Powerhouse Hobbs (w/Aaron Solo, Harley Cameron, and QT Marshall) vs. Caleb Crush

Hobbs delivers a back elbow and a running clothesline. Hobbs drapes Crush over the top rope and kicks him in the head. Crush comes back with an enzugiri, but Hobbs splashes him against the ropes and delivers Town Bidness for the pin fall.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

—

Renee Paquette interviews the AEW TNT Champion, Wardlow, and Arn Anderson. Arn says Brock Anderson is fine and is a tough kid. Arn says what Christian Cage and Luchasaurus did what make a mistake in not finishing the job. Wardlow says the disrespect has been unreal. Wardlow says he out Samoa Joe and Hobbs down, and then beat Cage at his own game. Wardlow says Cage and Luchasaurus think they deserve more, and now they are going to pay. Wardlow says his business this Wednesday is with Jake Hager, but then Cage and Luchasaurus’ days are done after that.

—

Match #3 – Trios Tag Team Match: Daddy Ass Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) vs. The Spanish Announce Project (Angelico, Luther, and Serpentico)

Angelico and Bowens start the match. Bowens fakes out Angelico with a couple of scissors, and then Angelico punches him in the throat. Bowens comes back with a dropkick, but Serpentico tags in. Caster tags in, and then he and Bowens double-team Serpentico in the corner. Caster delivers an Atomic Drop and a Manhattan Drop, but Serpentico comes back with a body shot. Caster throws him to the floor, but Luther comes in with a few shots. Gunn send Luther to the floor and then Bowens delivers Scissor Me Timbers to Angelico. Serpentico comes back in and Gunn delivers a right hand to him. Luther comes in, and then Gunn delivers shots to him in the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Luther and Gunn tag in. Gunn delivers shots to all of the SAP, and then throws Serpentico into Luther after knocking Angelico down. Angelico comes back with an enzguigiri and Luther takes Gunn down. Luther goes for the cover, but Gunn kicks out. Angelico gets sent to the floor as Bowens tags in. Caster and Bowens double-team Angelico and then Bowens delivers the Arrival to Luther. Caster tags in and delivers the Mic Drop for the pin fall.

Winners: Daddy Ass Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed

—

Renee Paquette interviews Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt. Karen says she heard Aubrey Edwards is in the building and calls her out. Edwards comes to the stage, but she is joined by Mark Briscoe. Edwards says she has tried to get a match with Karen, but AEW won’t sanction it. Edwards says if she sees Karen in the back, at the hotel, or interfering in a match, she is going to kick her ass. They hold Karen back as Briscoe tells everyone to simmer down. Briscoe says he had a conversation with some important men in high places, and he has some good news. He says while a singles match isn’t sanctioned, a Mixed Tag Team Match is sanctioned. Dutt says that’s fine, and it’ll be Lethal and The Jarretts on their side and asks who Briscoe and Edwards’ third is. Briscoe tells Dutt not to question him, and says their partner is Papa Briscoe.

—

Match #4 – #1 Contender’s (AEW Women’s World Championship) Four-Way Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (w/Hikaru Shida) vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Nyla Rose (w/Marina Shafir) vs. Skye Blue

Rose goes after Blue as Martinez takes Baker to the outside. Martinez chokes Baker against the barricade as Rose stomps Blue down in the corner. Blue comes back with an elbow to Rose and then kicks Martinez in the face. Blue sends Rose to the floor as Baker comes back in. Ruby Soho and Toni Storm are shown watching the back backstage as Baker and Blue stand at a stalemate. Rose and Martinez come back in, and then Shafir gets involved and locks Martinez in a rear choke. Shida gets in the ring and hits Shafir with her kendo stick. Shida chases Shafir backstage and Rose goes after Blue as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Rose has Martinez draped over the top rope. Rose goes for a leg drop, but Baker shoves Rose to the floor. Martinez kicks Blue in the face, and then Baker drops Martinez with a Slingblade. Baker goes for the cover, but Martinez kicks out. Baker and Blue exchange shots, and then Blue delivers a few kicks and an enzuigiri. Blue goes for the cover, but Martinez breaks it up. Martinez sends Blue to the outside, and then Baker rolls up Martinez for a two count. Baker goes for the Lockjaw, but then Blue locks Baker in a half-crab. Rose kicks Blue in the face, but Blue and Baker double-super kick Rose. Baker delivers a kick to Blue and then shots to Rose. Rose comes back with a slam to Baker and goes for the cover, but Martinez breaks it up. Martinez delivers a knee strike to Rose and follows with a back-drop suplex. Baker stomps Rose, but Martinez tosses Baker to the floor.

Baker pulls Martinez out and they exchange shots. Blue delivers the Code Blue to Rose and gets the pin fall.

Winner and number one contender for the AEW Women’s World Championship: Skye Blue

-After the match, Storm spray paints a green L on the TV monitor backstage and Blue celebrates her win in the ring as the show comes to a close.