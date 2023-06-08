Tony Schiavone on Hogan jumping to WCW, Paul Heyman on joining forces with Reigns

– Tony Schiavone has acknowledged that it was a big surprise to him when Hulk Hogan joined WCW in 1994. Hogan’s leap from WWE to WCW that year began to change the game for WCW, and the former WCW announcer talked about how it shocked him during his latest episode of What Happened When for AdFreeShows.

“I didn’t think anyone up there wanted to come down here,” Schiavone said (per Wrestling Inc). “I do remember this, I’m thinking ‘Boy, they would like a lot of our guys because they could probably make something out of them, make them a good character or something. But nobody would want to come down here because that would be a big step down.’ So that was my feeling back then.”

Hogan’s jump to WCW was one cog in the machine that eventually led to the creation of the nWo and WCW becoming a legitimate competitor for WWE during the Monday Night War era.

– During a recent appearance on Rick Rubin’s Tetragrammaton Podcast, Paul Heyman revealed that it was Vince McMahon’s idea to have him join up with Roman Reigns.

He said:

“Vince calls me in the middle of August and he says, ‘We’re gonna take you back into television,” Heyman said. “I’m thinking, ‘Oh, oh. He’s gonna make me a commentator and Jim Ross isn’t here. … I said, ‘Okay, well, what do you got in mind?’ He says, ‘I’m going to put you with somebody. I said, ‘Well, you know Vince, the options are kind of limited in that.’ I’m trying to tiptoe into a delicate situation here where I’m about to butt heads with him. … He goes, ‘I’m envisioning Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman.’ I’m thinking, ‘Oh my God. He’s gonna pull the trigger on this.’ He would never pull it with Cena. He would never have allowed Cena to come to the dark side.”