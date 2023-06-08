Spoilers: AEW Rampage tapings for Friday

The 6/9 AEW Rampage was taped tonight in Colorado Springs. Here are full spoilers-

-While the ring crew was changing the apron over, Jeff Jarrett and his stable came to the stage to call out referee Aubrey Edwards. Mark Briscoe came out instead and announced that he got a mixed tag match approved for the future with Jay Lethal, Jeff & Karen Jarrett vs. Aubrey, Mark & Papa Briscoe

-Bandido & The Lucha Brothers defeated Ethan Page, Big Bill & Lee Moriarty. Bandido pinned Page when The Hardys distracted Page. They made him dance after the match

-Skye Blue defeated Nyla Rose, Britt Baker & Mercedes Martinez to become the new challenger to AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm. Skye will now face Storm next Wednesday on Dynamite

-Powerhouse Hobbs defeated a local wrestler

-The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn defeated Angelico, Serpentico & Luther