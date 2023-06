– Per Fightful, Mercedes Moné was rumoured to be working a match with Saraya at AEW x NJPW “Forbidden Door” on June 25 before her ankle injury.

– Fightful also reports that CM Punk vs. KENTA is being considered to take place at AEW x NJPW “Forbidden Door” on 6/25.

– AAA revealed today, that the person who has been stalking Pentagon Jr. for months is AEW’s QT Marshall.