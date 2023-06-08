Notes on Jeff Jarrett, Liv Morgan, Darby Allin, and more

– Jeff Jarrett and Owen Hart’s kids sharing some time backstage during Double Or Nothing.

– Filed to GERWECK.NET: Straight out of Montreal, International Wrestling Syndicate, Canada’s longest running pro-wrestling promotion – known for building up the careers of many WWE and AEW stars – is now bringing its hardcore action to FITE+; Both the weekly show Bloodstream and live events, starting with Scarred 4 Life on July 15th, and select past events will be part of your subscription.

New York, NY (June 8, 2023): FITE announced that International Wrestling Syndicate has joined the FITE+ SVOD platform with both live and archived events and its weekly show Bloodstream now available as part of the subscription platform. Founded in 1998, IWS is known for many firsts – including being the first Canadian promotion to broadcast in both French and English. But it’s truly famous for its own hardcore style of wrestling – something you can still see in former IWS stars like Speedball Mike Bailey, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn of WWE and Angelo Parker & Matt Menard of AEW’s 3point0.

IWS’s importance is also seen in the incredible collaborations they’ve done with promotions like NJPW, Game Changer Wrestling, AEW and more.

– Happy birthday Liv Morgan!

– AEW’s Darby Allin has gotten a new tattoo…