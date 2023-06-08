Matches announced for AEW Rampage and next week’s Dynamite

Jun 8, 2023

RAMPAGE:

The Lucha Brothers & Bandido vs Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty & Big Bill

Powerhouse Hobbs in action

The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs The Spanish Announce Project

Winner gets AEW Womens Title Shot:
Dr Britt Baker DMD vs Skye Blue vs Mercedes Martinez vs Nyla Rose

DYNAMITE:

AEW Womens World Championship:
Toni Storm vs Winner of Fatal 4 Way

Mogul Embassy vs Orange Cassidy, Sting, Darby Allin & Keith Lee

Blackpool Combat Club vs The Hung Bucks

AEW World Title Eliminator:
MJF vs Adam Cole

