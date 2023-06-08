Matches announced for AEW Rampage and next week’s Dynamite
RAMPAGE:
The Lucha Brothers & Bandido vs Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty & Big Bill
Powerhouse Hobbs in action
The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs The Spanish Announce Project
Winner gets AEW Womens Title Shot:
Dr Britt Baker DMD vs Skye Blue vs Mercedes Martinez vs Nyla Rose
DYNAMITE:
AEW Womens World Championship:
Toni Storm vs Winner of Fatal 4 Way
Mogul Embassy vs Orange Cassidy, Sting, Darby Allin & Keith Lee
Blackpool Combat Club vs The Hung Bucks
AEW World Title Eliminator:
MJF vs Adam Cole