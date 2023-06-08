Jake Roberts on Bret Hart: “I think his interviews were poor, at best”

During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts was asked to pick his favorite worker between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels. Here was Roberts’ response…

“Neither. What for? Better performer? Shawn. Bret just gets dull at times. His interviews aren’t up to par, I don’t think, to what they should be for what position he held. I think his interviews were poor, at best.”

“They were part of that era that quit selling things, you know, and just did everything. I will give it to Bret that he did wrestle a lot more than Shawn. Bret to me just, oh boy, I’m gonna get myself in trouble here. He just wasn’t a champion to me. There I said it. Neither one of them.”

(quotes source: WrestlingNews.co)