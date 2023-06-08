Impact Report, 6/8/23

Impact Wrestling Report for 6/8/23. Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rewholdt are once again on the call. This is the go home show for Against All Odds, make sure to join us for up to the minute coverage on that PPV tomorrow night.

* Impact World Tag Team Champion Chris Bey defeated Jason Hotch. Before the match, Brian Myers cut an in-ring promo on his match against Bey at Against All Odds, and said soon the titles will be in the hands of The Good Hands. After the match, Myers, Hotch and John Skyler attacked Bey and Ace Austin, then posed with the titles

* Heath defeated Champagne Singh

* Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry defeated Sheldon Jean. After the match, Hendry called out Dirty Dango. Dango came to the ramp but said he would not work on his night off, especially in a $300 shirt. Hendry said he wasn’t calling Dango out to wrestle but to premiere his new “Divas Reject” music video. Dango watched the video, then Hendry was attacked by Jean and Kenny King, then Dango joined them. Impact Director of Authority Santino Marella came out but Jean stepped to him and got hit with the Cobra

* Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Coven retained over Jessicka and Courtney Rush of Death Dollz

* Impact X-Division Champion Trey Miguel defeated Bhupinder Gujjar in a non-title match. After the match, Miguel cut a promo on how he’s the second-longest reigning X-Division Champion in history, and said that will not change at Against All Odds. He did not name an opponent

* Moose and Rich Swann defeated Nick Aldis and Jonathan Gresham. After the match, Swann confronted Moose and Gresham followed. Moose attacked Gresham and Swann then attacked Moose. Aldis got involved, then Heath ran down to join them. Bully Ray then joined the melee, followed by PCO, who took everyone out and stood tall after a big dive to the floor

* Impact Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Killer Kelly defeated Gisele Shaw and Masha Slamovich. After the match, Purrazzo and Kelly thanked fans for two great nights of action

