Former WWE superstar announces her pregnancy

Jun 8, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Billie Kay (Jessica McKay) has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

She confirmed the news on her social media saying the baby is due in December. The caption states, “I’m waiting for your love.

McKay has not wrestled since April 23, 2022, when she and Cassie Lee dropped the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Titles to Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood.

