Davey Richards is done with pro wrestling

On Thursday, June 8, Davey Richards put out statement on his Twitter. In the note, Richards noted that the past three months have been dark for him, but that he has rededicated himself to the study of medicine , his love of grappling, and being a father.

Richards finished his statement by noting that if he is truly finished with wrestling, that he’s nothing but grateful for every time he got to step inside of the squared circle.

Richards hasn’t wrestled since March 17, 2023, where he was accused of domestic violence. When the allegations surfaced, multiple promotions and teams cut ties with Richards, as he was removed from a number of upcoming shows.