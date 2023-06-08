Collision to air on FITE’s AEW Plus in the United Kingdom

While there’s no news if Collision will air on regular television in the United Kingdom, FITE TV will be airing the show live every week as part of their AEW Plus subscription.

AEW Plus is a $6.99 per month subscription which includes live Dynamite, Rampage, Battle of the Belts as well as the full catalog of Elevation and Elevation: Dark. The subscription also includes previous episodes of Dynamite and Rampage.

Collision so far is only airing in the United States on TNT and while the first several episodes will take place from Canada, there’s no news if anyone in Canada will actually air the broadcast yet.

If you’re in the United Kingdom, you can sign up to AEW Plus at https://www.fite.tv/join/aew-plus/. It includes a seven day free trial and you can cancel at any time.