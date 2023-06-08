Adam Cole in AEW World title eliminator match next week

Adam Cole’s road to the AEW World championship will begin next week when he takes on MJF in an eliminator match.

The two crossed paths last night on Dynamite, with MJF dropping several zingers at Cole from his WWE time. MJF said that he thought old man Vince lost his mind back then when he let Cole go but now he thinks Vince was right not to believe that Cole was a top guy.

He then also passed a comment, referring to Cole as “Keith Lee’s manager,” something that WWE apparently thought about before Cole packed his bags and left WWE for AEW.

If Cole can beat MJF next week, he will earn a title shot at a future date. Eliminator matches usually end up with the champion winning and the match never revisited but this is the start of the MJF/Cole feud so the end result could be different this time around.

You can watch the segment between the two below.