Thea Hail wins battle royal to become #1 contender for NXT Women’s title

Chase U’s Thea Hail won a women’s battle royal last night on NXT to become the #1 contender for the NXT Women’s title, currently held by Tiffany Stratton.

Hail vanished at some point during the match, leaving Fallon Henley, Kiana James, Cora Jade, and surprise entrant Dana Brooke as the final four. James got eliminated by Henley, and Brooke then threw out Henley, leaving the final two with Brooke and Cora Jade.

But Hail reemerged, and having not been thrown over the top, she quickly rejoined the battle royal. With both Brooke and Jade fighting, it was Hail who sent both over the top rope, winning the battle royal.

Chase U students then came out to celebrate with Thea and was then lifted up by Hanna and Haley Cavinder, the newest twins signed by WWE.