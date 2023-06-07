The wrestling world mourns the loss of The Iron Sheik

Jun 7, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

The wrestling world is mourning the death of The Iron Sheik, the charismatic former WWF champion who passed away at the age of 81 today. “WWE is saddened to learn that Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, known the world over as WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, at age 81,” said a WWE statement. “WWE extends its condolences to The Iron Sheik’s family, friends and fans.” The company also profiled The Iron Sheik with a story on their WWE.COM website.

All Elite Wrestling also tweeted a statement following the news of his passing. “AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of the Iron Sheik. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans,” AEW said.

The news of The Iron Sheik’s death was also covered quickly by mainstream media, including ESPN, The New York Post, Daily Mail, Bleacher Report, NBC News, Variety, TMZ, The Hollywood Reporter, CBS News, People, Deadline, Sports Illustrated, The Washington Post, and many others.

Several wrestling stars from past and present used social media to tweet their thoughts on the man who liked to break everyone’s back and make them humble! Those included Triple H, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Ric Flair, Mick Foley, Natalya, The Cauliflower Alley Club, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and many others.

  1. Dan From The Drain says:
    June 7, 2023 at 4:38 pm

    “Back in the day when they were doing drug tests, Vince McMahon tells Sheiky to come over, and he informs Sheiky that he tested positive for cocaine. Sheiky, thinking this was good, lets out numerous Big “YES!” and proceeds to walk around the locker room pounding his chest, yelling “Yes!”. When Vince tells him otherwise, Sheiky asks if Don Muraco, Jake Roberts, and Junkyard Dog had tested positive for cocaine and Vince says no. That confuses Sheiky, why?… because they were all sharing the cocaine.” RIP Iron Sheik

