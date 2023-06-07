The wrestling world mourns the loss of The Iron Sheik

The wrestling world is mourning the death of The Iron Sheik, the charismatic former WWF champion who passed away at the age of 81 today. “WWE is saddened to learn that Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, known the world over as WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, at age 81,” said a WWE statement. “WWE extends its condolences to The Iron Sheik’s family, friends and fans.” The company also profiled The Iron Sheik with a story on their WWE.COM website.

All Elite Wrestling also tweeted a statement following the news of his passing. “AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of the Iron Sheik. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans,” AEW said.

AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of the Iron Sheik. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/RXLF5TIFDt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 7, 2023

The news of The Iron Sheik’s death was also covered quickly by mainstream media, including ESPN, The New York Post, Daily Mail, Bleacher Report, NBC News, Variety, TMZ, The Hollywood Reporter, CBS News, People, Deadline, Sports Illustrated, The Washington Post, and many others.

Several wrestling stars from past and present used social media to tweet their thoughts on the man who liked to break everyone’s back and make them humble! Those included Triple H, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Ric Flair, Mick Foley, Natalya, The Cauliflower Alley Club, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and many others.

The legend. An all-time great performer and WWE Hall of Famer who brought his character to life and transcended our business. My condolences to The Iron Sheik’s family, friends and fans. — Triple H (@TripleH) June 7, 2023

RIP to my old friend The Iron Sheik. A true icon and someone who left a mark on wrestling that can never be erased. Another great one gone. pic.twitter.com/SfTziHjwkR — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) June 7, 2023

REMEMBERING THE IRON SHEIK The wrestling world lost a true legend today, with the passing of Khosrow Vaziri, better known to fans across the globe as The Iron Sheik. Although I never got to know The Sheik well, I was fortunate to have been on hand for two of his most iconic… pic.twitter.com/mVMqTaeXtE — Mick Foley (@foleyispod) June 7, 2023

My Dear Friend Khosrow Vaziri!!! We Started Wrestling Together In 1972. Seems Like So Long Ago! We Crossed Paths So Many Times Over The Years & You Were Always So Entertaining. The Greatest Line You Ever Said To Me In 1972: “If I Had Your Hair, I Would Be With Elizabeth Taylor!”… pic.twitter.com/MG4PO69wP1 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 7, 2023