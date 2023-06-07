Notes on Jon Moxley and Mauro Ranallo

Jun 7, 2023 - by James Walsh

Jon Moxley says that he’s coming to Korakuen Hall for Independence Day in July and wants Despy to find a partner because he is bringing Homicide.

– During a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest , AEW announcer Jim Ross was asked about former WWE announcer Mauro Ranallo potentially working for AEW…

“He’s a friend of mine… no. He has mental health issues. He can help any organization, Mauro. Mauro Ranallo is that good. He’s not a great traveler and that’s not knocking Mauro. It’s just he has issues that are more important than who’s doing Dynamite next week.”

Since leaving WWE, Ranallo did a one-off commentary job at Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion event in 2021.

