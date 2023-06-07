Last week’s Impact Wrestling Viewership

Last week’s episode of Impact Wrestling saw the rating and audience rise from the most recent available numbers. Thursday’s show scored a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 126,000 viewers. Those numbers are up from the most recent episode we have numbers for, the May 18th show, which brought in a 0.01 demo rating and 117,000 viewers.

Impact ranked #118 among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, with ESPN’s NBA pre-game show leading cable at a 0.22 demo rating and 611,000 viewers. The NBA game on ABC led the way among all shows with a 3.54 demo rating and 11.036 million viewers.

Impact is averaging a 0.017 demo rating and 104,000 viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.03 demo rating and 115,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.