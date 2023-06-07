Haley and Hanna Cavinder appear on NXT

Haley and Hanna Cavinder appeared on WWE television for the first time last night on NXT after they teased an appearance earlier in the day on social media.

The former basketball stars and popular social media personalities were signed to a WWE NIL deal last year and just started training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The Cavinder twins ended their Miami Hurricanes stint after one year, surprising those in the industry as they had one more year of eligibility.

“Hanna and I have decided to not take our fifth year and start a new chapter in our lives. The U will always be home and we are forever proud to be Hurricanes,” Haley said at the time.

The 22-year-olds from South Bend, Indiana, have 4.5 million followers on TikTok and uploaded a video from inside the NXT ring yesterday. Hanna then tweeted photos from there writing, “You may see your new fav tag team in the ring tonight.”