Edge advertised for Smackdown in Toronto

The Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada is now advertising Edge for the August 18 SmackDown episode, which is just two weeks after SummerSlam.

The last time Edge worked a match in his hometown was on August 22, 2022, when he defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event. Edge gave a post-show speech and teased that his retirement match could take place when WWE returns to the same venue and city this year.

Edge has wrestled just one match since defeating Finn Balor in Hell In a Cell at WrestleMania 39. He worked a Triple Threat with 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and winner AJ Styles on the May 12 SmackDown, in a match that was a part of the WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament.

The Scotiabank Arena is also advertising Styles and The O.C., Mysterio and The LWO, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Bayley, Bobby Lashley, Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes, The Street Profits, LA Knight and Bianca Belair for the August 18 SmackDown. Tickets are available now.