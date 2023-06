Congratulations Billie Starkz on graduating as the valedictorian of her 2023 high school class.

Starkz has opted to attend an online college, where she plans to obtain a two-year college degree in business and marketing, while continuing to be a full time pro wrestler.

Tony Schiavone claimed on his podcast that Starkz had signed a contract with AEW, but as of this writing, Tony Khan’s promotion has yet to publicly confirm that news.