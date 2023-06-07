Andrade el Idolo update

AEW announced the new series Collision, with several wrestlers promoted that hadn’t been on AEW TV in some time. This includes Andrade el Idolo, who confirmed his return on social media.

Fightful Select reports that Andrade was backstage at the May 10 Dynamite tapings and was originally planned for an on-screen appearance. He was set to appear in a segment in which he’d walk into Tony Khan’s office, similar to Miro and Thunder Rosa. Andrade reportedly turned down the segment but it’s unknown why. Instead, he filmed a backstage segment for social media during the May 17.

During the May 10 tapings, Andrade also spent time working out in the ring, as he prepares for his return on Collision. Those close to him say he claimed at the time he wasn’t physically ready, but he has since been announced for an event in Mexico this month. He is also in talks for an event in Puerto Rico, but it’s unknown if that will include wrestling or just an appearance.

While there were rumors Andrade got surgery to be ready for the debut of Collsion, neither Andrade nor the rest of the AEW roster knew about the show at that point.