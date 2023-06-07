AEW holds ceremony for longtime seamstress/designer Sandra Gray

Longtime pro wrestling seamstress Sandra Gray is retiring from the road.

Gray has been designing gear for wrestlers since the days of WCW and the WWE Attitude Era. She began with WCW in 1994, then started with WWE when they bought WCW. Gray, who was featured on WWE Total Divas, joined AEW in 2019 when the company launched. Gray continues to make gear for non-AEW talents, including Trinity Fatu for her Impact Wrestling appearances. Gray is no longer going on the road for work after this week, according to PWInsider. However, word is that she will continue to work on gear from home. She is not completely retiring.

Before tonight’s AEW Dynamite hit the air in Colorado Springs, a farewell ceremony was held for Gray. Several AEW employees, including AEW President Tony Khan, paid tribute to Gray and a series of video tributes aired, featuring messages from Chris Jericho, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Dasha Gonzalez, Nyla Rose and AEW TNT Champion Wardlow, among others. Dustin Rhodes kicked off the ceremony, noting that Gray has been creating his gear since 1996 and will always be a part of the family. Rhodes thanked Gray for everything she’s done for him and others in pro wrestling. He then led a “thank you Sandra!” chant. Khan told Gray that she was a huge part of AEW and while she is retiring, this isn’t goodbye as she will be a part of the AEW family forever.

This was described as a really nice ceremony with several other wrestlers and staffers appearing, including Jake Roberts, who Gray first did work for a few decades ago. Gray was said to be “very obviously touched” by everything. Gray appears to be close with many wrestlers, as seen on her Instagram account @sgovintage.