Vince McMahon backstage at last night’s WWE Raw

Vince McMahon was backstage at last night’s Raw, and a new report has details on the situation. The WWE Chairman was backstage at Monday night’s show which was in Hartford, Connecticut near WWE headquarters in Stamford. Fightful Select reports that many talent and staff hadn’t seen McMahon as late as 6 PM ET, though there was a room prepped for someone to work out of which ended up being McMahon’s office. McMahon was backstage by 6:30 PM ET.

Most of the staff were not surprised by this due to the proximity of the show to Vince’s home, and most do not expect him to be backstage regularly. As reported last week, McMahon has been making some changes to the show on a remote basis.

McMahon was in gorilla position for the show, the same place he was during WrestleMania weekend. Despite McMahon’s presence, there were no reports of anything out of the ordinary an the mood was less hectic at last night’s show than the show after WrestleMania.