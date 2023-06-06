Update on the Impact Against All Odds lineup

Below is the updated lineup for the Impact Against All Odds PPV on Friday 6/9 at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds in Columbus, OH-

–Impact World Championship Match: Steve Maclin (C) vs. Alex Shelley

–Impact X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel (C) vs. Chris Sabin

–Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (C) vs. John Skyler & Jason Hotch

–Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry (C) vs. Dirty Dango

–Dog Collar Match: Killer Kelly vs. Masha Slamovich

–8-4-1 Match: Nick Aldis, Rich Swann, Mike Bailey, Moose, Jonathan Gresham, Heath, PCO, Bully Ray (Starts as eight-man tag team match with Bully, Gresham, Heath & Aldis vs. Moose, Bailey, Swann & PCO; Winning team then competes in a Fatal 4 Way; Winner will be named #1 contender to the Impact World Championship at Slammiversary.

–Street Fight: Sami Callihan, Madman Fulton & Jake Crist vs. Deaner, Kon & Angels

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards

-Trinity & Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Savannah Evans & Gisele Shaw