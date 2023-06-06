The first AEW Collision main event revealed on this week’s Dynamite

AEW has announced on Twitter that company president Tony Khan will be announcing the main event to the very first Collision show on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite. The show, which takes place on June 17th, will also feature the return of CM Punk.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR WEDNESDAY’S DYNAMITE:

-Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW International Championship

-HOOK & Jack Perry vs. Preston Vance & Dralistico in a Texas Tornado Math

-Ricky Starks vs. Jay White

-We’ll hear from AEW World Champion MJF

-Tony Khan will announce the first AEW Collision main event